Ryan Seacrest Working Overtime to Get Vanna White in His Corner as He Gears Up to Takeover 'Wheel of Fortune': Report

As RadarOnline.com reported, Seacrest was announced as Sajak's replacement in June 2023. The longtime TV host and producer's reign as the newest Wheel host is set to take place after Sajak's last episode on June 7, concluding his 41st season as host.

Seacrest announced his excitement for the role on X, formerly Twitter.

"I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest wrote. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."