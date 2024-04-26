Your tip
Ryan Seacrest Working Overtime to Get Vanna White in His Corner as He Gears Up to Takeover 'Wheel of Fortune': Report

vanna white hurt ryan seacrest new wheel of fortune gig pp
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest is reportedly hoping to win over Vanna White to help his 'Wheel of Fortune' transition.

By:

Apr. 26 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

With his new role as host of Wheel of Fortune just months away, Ryan Seacrest is reportedly leaving no stone — or letter — unturned in his quest to woo Vanna White with a charm offensive, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources revealed Seacrest, 49, is working overtime to win over outgoing host Pat Sajak's longtime co-host.

vanna white hurt ryan seacrest new wheel of fortune gig abc
Source: ABC

White has served as the 'Wheel of Fortune' letter-turner since 1982.

"Ryan understands the significance of Vanna's backup as he steps into Pat Sajak's big shoes," a source dished to the National Enquirer.

"His strategy hinges on cultivating a strong rapport with her, knowing that Vanna's endorsement could sway the show's audience in his favor."

vanna white hurt ryan seacrest new wheel of fortune gig
Source: MEGA

Seacrest was tapped as the new 'Wheel' host in June 2023.

The insider added, "While he's a nice guy, his efforts to win her over involve strategic foresight!"

ryan seacrest
Source: MEGA

Sources said Seacrest 'understands the significance' of having White's approval.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Seacrest was announced as Sajak's replacement in June 2023. The longtime TV host and producer's reign as the newest Wheel host is set to take place after Sajak's last episode on June 7, concluding his 41st season as host.

Seacrest announced his excitement for the role on X, formerly Twitter.

"I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest wrote. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

Seacrest continued, "Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

The announcement of Seacrest as the newest host also came with a shocking salary — a whopping $28 million per year, as producers grappled with White's demands for $7 million per year.

vanna white set to marry boyfriend
Source: MEGA

White signed on for two more seasons at 'Wheel' with a 'significant pay increase.'

Sources revealed White hired attorney Bryan Freedman to represent her in salary talks with Sony, who is behind the hit game show. With her attorney by her side, White made it clear that she deserved half of Sajak's salary, who earned $15 million per year. At the time, the longtime co-host earned $3 million annually.

"After 41 years as a model employee and more the face of that show than him [Pat], asking for 50% of what he makes seems like a no-brainer," a source told TMZ.

White was said to be prepared to walk away from Wheel if her demands weren't met. After a tense period of playing hardball with execs, White ultimately signed on for two more years with a "substantial pay increase."

