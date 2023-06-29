Vanna White Demanding $7 Million Per Year in Negotiations With 'Wheel of Fortune' Exes, Ready to Leave if Talks Fall Apart
Vanna White and her powerhouse lawyer are demanding a massive increase to her Wheel of Fortune salary — and has made it clear she’ll walk from the legendary game show if execs don’t play ball, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, following Pat Sajak announcing his retirement following the upcoming season, Vanna hired attorney Bryan Freedman to represent her in talks with Sony, who is behind the show.
Vanna has made it clear she believes she deserves HALF of what Pat was making. The longtime host commands $15 million per year.
Sources told TMZ, Vanna believes the pay gap needs to be addressed, especially since she is announced every show as the “stars of the show.”
At the moment, Vanna is paid $3 million per year. That number has been the same for 18 years, which was the last time she received a raise.
A source told TMZ, "After 41 years as a model employee and more the face of that show than him [Pat], asking for 50% of what he makes seems like a no-brainer."
An insider said Sony has not been receptive to the request and called the negotiations “very difficult.”
"She feels like it's a statement for all women,” said the source who claims Vanna feels like she’s standing up for all women in the workplace.
Another source said Vanna would love to stay on as co-host but wants a “minimum of what is far.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources close to the situation claimed Vanna was gunning to take over for Pat’s job before producers announced Ryan Seacrest as the replacement.
Earlier this month, the American Idol host said, “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna (White) on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”
“Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease,” he added. “I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”