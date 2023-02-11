‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Shake-Up? Vanna White 'Being Wooed' With Countless Job Offers To Steer Her Away From Game Show

Game show icon Vanna White has proven to be a fundamental piece of Wheel of Fortune's success, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that she remains a hot commodity among other networks that are eager to utilize her star power.

Insiders said that WOF bigwigs are set to offer White her dream salary in order to stay on the long-running show, claiming it could be a tough call for her as "Vanna is being wooed all over town and the timing could be right for her to make the change."