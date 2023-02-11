‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Shake-Up? Vanna White 'Being Wooed' With Countless Job Offers To Steer Her Away From Game Show
Game show icon Vanna White has proven to be a fundamental piece of Wheel of Fortune's success, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that she remains a hot commodity among other networks that are eager to utilize her star power.
Insiders said that WOF bigwigs are set to offer White her dream salary in order to stay on the long-running show, claiming it could be a tough call for her as "Vanna is being wooed all over town and the timing could be right for her to make the change."
It's claimed host Pat Sajak has been angling for his daughter, Maggie, to take the reins when he eventually retires even though bosses allegedly told White the role will be hers.
Maggie joined the show in 2021 as its social correspondent, having made her debut when she was an infant. She currently helps with their exclusive digital content and behind-the scenes teasers among other tasks.
As for White, she's been a regular fixture since 1982, succeeding Susan Stafford.
"A TV talk show would be a prime opportunity for [Vanna]. She'd be a wonderful asset to any network and there are other things she could do in the TV field," said one well-placed source.
"Vanna's put up a brave front for so long," another tipster said about the trolling she has faced amid the social media age. "She's been stressed out, but with the offers rolling in, she also knows she doesn't need to put up with this anymore."
White is going to let it "play out" and follow her heart in the end, spilled the insider, and if she's ultimately not feeling fulfilled, then it's "bye-bye Wheel of Fortune, hello TV host."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for White for comment.
The TV personality spoke about how much she enjoyed her job during a recent interview, shuddering at the idea of her run with Sajak eventually coming to an end.
"I think when Merv Griffin chose both of us, 40 and 41 years ago, he saw something between us — a brother-sister type relationship," she told People in December 2022.
White added, "We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters."