Kevin Costner's 'Obsession' With His Appearance Turning Off New GF Jewel: Report
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is reportedly obsessed with looking youthful and it's said to be a huge turnoff for down-to-earth galpal Jewel, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claim the folk singer isn't keen about his "obsession with his appearance."
"Jewel likes him a lot, but she's told him he needs to stop this obsession with his appearance if he wants her to stick around," a source spilled to the National Enquirer.
Costner, 69, and the Foolish Games singer, 49, first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted spending time together on Richard Branson's Necker Island while attending a fundraiser for her Inspiring Children Foundation.
While the pair appeared to be smitten with each other, the insider claimed the aging TV cowboy's vanity is coming between him and his new leading lady.
"She liked him for his swashbuckling, cavalier attitude," the tipster tattled. "This isn't the man she thought she knew."
This isn't the first time the lovebirds haven't seen eye-to-eye since getting together. Sources previously revealed that the pair hit a rough patch earlier this year when Jewel nixed his plan to move in together.
"They're not seeing a lot of each other right now, and Kevin seems to feel that the more he spruces himself up, the more it'll turn her on," the insider said. "But the reality is the opposite."
"She's not into all the Hollywood phony-baloney, so she sure as heck doesn't want to be with a man who's caught up in that shallowness," the source noted. "If Kevin wants to hand on to her, he needs to cool it with all the so-called self-improvement."
A report said Jewel refused to uproot her life for Los Angeles and Santa Barbara — where Costner lives.
"Kevin and Jewel are still dating but she doesn't live in L.A. so they're doing the long-distance thing, which makes it tough — especially because Kevin wants to spend all his time with her," an insider said.
The mole explained, "She really likes Kevin, but she wants to take things slow and steady."
"He would love for her to move in with him but she's not ready, plus her son is 12 and she's not uprooting the kid just because she's got a new boyfriend."