Christine Quinn Exclusive Details Christine Quinn Accuses Ex Christian of 'Hiding Out' at a Beverly Hills Hotel and Paying Staff to 'Conceal His Whereabouts' in TRO Battle

Christine Quinn believes her estranged husband is "hiding out" at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills and paying off the facility's staff so they don't reveal his whereabouts in a desperate attempt to get her temporary restraining order (TRO) thrown out. The Selling Sunset alum made the shocking claims in legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, accusing Christian Dumontet of dodging her repeated attempts to serve him the TRO by allegedly checking into the luxurious hotel under a fake name — and she worries his endless cash flow will keep him in hiding.

Quinn told the court a process server made "multiple attempts" to serve Christian at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills but "she did not find anyone in the public areas of the hotel matching Petitioner's description," and "she was not able to bypass hotel security." According to the ex-Netflix star, the hotel's employees are unwilling to help and allegedly "refused" to provide the process server with any information about whether Christian was staying there — and she has a sneaky suspicion why.

Quinn said that based on her knowledge of her ex, Christian "likely checked into the hotel under a pseudonym" and "secured a block of rooms to move between to evade detection." She also charged Christian "likely paid the hotel to conceal his whereabouts." She alleged that her estranged husband has "ample financial resources to continue hiding out in an undisclosed location indefinitely."

Quinn charged the "last time" her estranged husband was spotted in public was when RadarOnline.com broke the story that he was moving belongings out of their marital mansion with his "hired security." "Based on her knowledge of Petitioner's behaviors and information collected over the past several weeks, Respondent believes Petitioner has mostly remained locked in a hotel room at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills, evading service," the documents read.

"Indeed, it appears that Petitioner himself has no desire to accept service of process in this matter, and will, in fact, go to great lengths to avoid it. Petitioner has ample financial resources to continue hiding out in an undisclosed location indefinitely, with the goal of having Respondent's Request against him dismissed," she claimed.

Quinn charged that because her estranged husband hasn't been given the TRO, which demands he stay away from her and their son, he had the opportunity to "violate it repeatedly with no consequence." That's why she's begging the court for permission to serve Christian the protective order in "an alternate service method" to ensure he gets the memo.

"Specifically, Respondent requests that the Court allow her to serve Petitioner via first class mail to Petitioner's attorney of record," her documents stated. Quinn also argued Christian's attorney "confirmed her continued representation" of him on April 22 by "executing a Substitution of Attorney," and should "now be ordered to accept service" on her client's behalf. The judge has yet to rule.

RadarOnline.com broke the story — Christian has already dodged a felony charge after being booked for assault with a deadly weapon following an explosive fight that allegedly involved their two-year-old son last month. He filed for divorce on April 5, citing "irreconcilable differences" for their split. Quinn and her ex are fighting over their young son, with both gunning for primary custody.

