WWE Founder Vince McMahon Accused of Sexual Abuse and Trafficking in Bombshell Lawsuit Filed by Former Employee: Report
WWE founder Vince McMahon was accused of sexual abuse and sexual trafficking in a bombshell lawsuit filed by a former WWE employee this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
The shocking lawsuit was filed against McMahon, the WWE, and former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis by Janel Grant in Connecticut on Thursday.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Grant alleged that McMahon sexually abused and sexually assaulted her when he was still serving as CEO of the popular entertainment company.
Even more shocking were the alleged victim’s claims that she was sexually trafficked to other men by McMahon “as a pawn to secure talent deals” with potential wrestlers being eyed by the WWE.
Grant sued both McMahon and Laurinaitis for violation of the Trafficking Victims Prevention Act, civil battery, and intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress.
She also sued the WWE for participating in venture in violation of the Trafficking Victims Prevention Act and negligence.
According to Grant’s lawsuit, she worked as a WWE employee from June 2019 until January 2022.
During her time as an employee, both McMahon and Laurinaitis allegedly engaged in the sexual assault and trafficking of Grant “both for their own pleasure and as a pawn to secure talent deals with prospective wrestlers they were recruiting” on WWE property and using WWE funding.
The lawsuit alleged that McMahon “repeatedly used sex toys named after other WWE employees, wrestlers and performers to sexually groom Ms. Grant for trafficking to those same people.”
McMahon also allegedly “subjected Ms. Grant to acts of extreme cruelty and degradation that caused Ms. Grant to disassociate and/or become numb to reality in order to survive the horrific encounters.”
During one alleged encounter in May 2020, McMahon allegedly “defecated on Ms. Grant during a threesome” and “commanded her to continue pleasuring his friend” while McMahon “went to the bathroom to shower off.”
Both McMahon and Laurinaitis were accused of raping their alleged victim at a WWE conference table during another purported encounter.
“No means yes,” the two WWE execs allegedly told Grant during that alleged incident. “Take it, b----.”
Flash forward to January 2022, and Grant claimed that she was “abruptly pressured to resign from the WWE” and “forced to sign an NDA” in exchange for $3 million.
But McMahon, who later resigned as CEO of WWE that June, allegedly “refused” to pay Grant the full $3 million by “falsely claiming that she had leaked information to the press.”
While McMahon reportedly paid Grant $1 million in February 2022, he “failed to make any further payments."
Grant is seeking unspecified monetary damages from McMahon, Laurinaitis, and the WWE, as well as a declaratory judgment to void the nondisclosure agreement she signed upon her WWE resignation in January 2022.
“Today’s complaint seeks to hold accountable two WWE executives who sexually assaulted and trafficked Plaintiff Janel Grant, as well as the organization that facilitated or turned a blind eye to the abuse and then swept it under the rug,” Ann Callis, Grant’s attorney, said in a statement.
“She is an incredibly private and courageous person who has suffered deeply at the hands of Mr. McMahon and Mr. Laurinaitis,” Callis continued. “Ms. Grant hopes that her lawsuit will prevent other women from being victimized.”
“The organization is well aware of Mr. McMahon’s history of depraved behavior, and it’s time that they take responsibility for the misconduct of its leadership.”