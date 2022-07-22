WWE CEO Vince McMahon Retires As Board Investigates $12 Million In ‘Hush Money’ Payments

“As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE,” McMahon said. “Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment.”

McMahon added, “I will continue to support WWE in any way I can.”