‘Deplorable’: Rachel Leviss’ Powerhouse Lawyers Slam Tom Sandoval After He Accuses Ex of Suing Him to ‘Extend Her Fame’
Rachel Leviss’ lawyers called out Tom Sandoval after he attacked his ex as part of her revenge porn lawsuit.
The ex-Vanderpump Rules star sued her former co-star and ex-fling Sandoval and his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix for allegedly sharing explicit videos of her she said were filmed without her consent.
Leviss and Sandoval had an affair while he was with his longtime girlfriend Madix. In her lawsuit, Leviss claimed Madix found videos Sandoval had secretly recorded from their FaceTime sessions.
In the suit, Leviss said the videos were passed around to her co-stars leaving her humiliated.
As we first reported, Sandoval demanded that Leviss’ claims of invasion of privacy, eavesdropping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress be dismissed.
His lawyers said about the suit, “After thrusting the vicissitudes of her life into the limelight for ongoing public consumption and critique from 2016 through 2023, LEVISS has now filed the instant action against Defendants SANDOVAL and MADIX complaining of being “an object of public scorn and ridicule."
Sandoval’s lawyers claimed the Leviss’ lawsuit was "a thinly veiled attempt to extend her fame and to rebrand herself as the victim instead of the other woman while denigrating her former friend MADIX as a “scorned woman” and her former paramour SANDOVAL as “predatory.”
Now, Leviss’ lawyers are firing back at Sandoval's recent statements about Leviss. Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman told RadarOnline.com, “Sandoval’s response in the face of irrefutable evidence that will be presented in court is disturbing. Leveraging such claims for media attention and perpetuating victim-blaming is not just deplorable but actionable.”
Leviss’ publicist Juliette Harris told us, "In today's age of social media-driven instant gratification, viewers crave immediate answers and frequently indulge in speculation, often resulting in the dissemination of misinformation. Public opinion remains vulnerable to manipulation by meticulously crafted PR statements and stunts aimed at shaping a particular narrative. It's imperative that such matters be adjudicated through the legal system, relying on factual evidence rather than entertainment rhetoric, to ensure justice prevails over sensationalism, especially with such serious cases. “
Madix has yet to respond to the lawsuit in court.