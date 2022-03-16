Who Is Chris Cuomo’s Giant Slayer Of A Lawyer? Meet The Man Who Made Millions For Megyn Kelly, Chris Harrison & Gabrielle Union

Chris Cuomo is gearing up to take on CNN with hard-charging entertainment lawyer Bryan Freedman by his side, filing a demand for arbitration against the media company amid their contentious legal battle.

New court docs were submitted on March 16 from Cuomo’s Freedman + Taitelman LLP and Clayman Rosenberg Kirshner & Linder LLP attorneys, seeking a $125 million payout for the fallout after the journalist’s termination from the network in late 2021.

“As a result of [Ted] Turner’s indefensible choice to unceremoniously fire him, Cuomo has been damaged in countless ways,” the filing states following his firing by Jeff Zucker. “Cuomo has had his journalistic integrity unjustifiably smeared, making it difficult if not impossible for Cuomo to find similar work in the future and damaging him in amounts exceeding $125 million, which includes not only the remaining salary owed under the Agreement, but future wages lost as a result of CNN’s efforts to destroy his reputation in violation of the Agreement. Cuomo now seeks to recover the full measure of his damages against Turner and CNN.”