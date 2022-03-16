'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas’ Ex-Husband Accuses Her Of Fabricating Abuse Claims After Spousal Support Checks Dried Up
Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas’ ex-husband Michael Milosh is accusing her of making up abuse claims as soon as her spousal support payments ended.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the 46-year-old musician made explosive claims in court this week.
Milosh is denying he started grooming Nikolas when she was only 16 or the accusation he sexually assaulted her when they first met.
His lawyer writes, “[Nikolas] and [Milosh] were married. They entered into a Stipulated Judgment and Release after a year of mediation.”
Nikolas “now assets claims barred by the dissolution judgment. [Nikolas’] fabricated her claims and filed this lawsuit as soon as the spousal support payments ended.”
Further, he claims she intentionally omitted the information about the Stipulated Judgment and Release they agreed to as part of their divorce.
Back in August, Nikolas sued her ex-husband for alleged sexual assault.
In her legal docs, the actress accused Milosh of preying on her when she was a minor and ended up grooming her.
Nikolas’ lawyer wrote the lawsuit was, “about a libertine musician who preyed on the innocence of a minor fan to manipulate and coerce her into succumbing to his repeated sexual assaults of her."
Milosh is a Canadian singer behind a popular group, Rhye. The actress claims to have met the musician when she was a minor and he manipulated her into trusting him.
Nikolas admits reaching out to Milosh on Myspace. She was only 16 at the time and was working on the tv film Children of the Corn. Milosh was 33 at the time.
The star says the conversations quickly turned sexually. The two allegedly met in person when she turned 18. This is when she claims Milosh digitally penetrated her without consent.
They ended up getting married in 2012 when she was only 19. During their marriage, she alleges he recorded them having sex and then used the audio on his album.
Milosh allegedly wanted Nikolas to marry him to secure a green card. They ended up breaking up in 2016 but didn’t finalize their divorce until years later.
"The years of childhood sexual assault and grooming prevented Nikolas from realizing the emotional trauma, damage, and control bestowed upon her," the lawsuit reads.
"I reiterate that these accusations are outrageously false and the manipulated stories provably untrue," Milosh said after Nikolas made her initial claims. "I'm fully prepared to cooperate with any independent investigation into these false claims and look forward to being cleared of all the shameless mirrors."
The ex-child star has yet to respond to Milosh’s recent defense.