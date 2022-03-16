50 Cent Calls Tyler Perry To Talk Out Mo'Nique Issues

50 Cent recently revealed on social media that he reached out to Tyler Perry regarding Mo’Nique’s claims that both the director and Oprah Winfrey allegedly “blackballed” the actress and comedian, and Perry reportedly promised 50 Cent that that was not the case.

According to the 46-year-old rapper’s Instagram account Tuesday night, he posted a picture of Perry along with a message revealing that, despite Mo’Nique’s claims, the Madea actor and director “never told anyone not to hire” the actress.