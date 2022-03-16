Pittsburg Police Release Body Cam Footage Of Shoot-Out With Man Who Wielded A Knife During 'Psychotic Break'

The police said: "Pursuant to Pittsburg Police policy, we are releasing officers' body worn camera footage of the incident in an effort to foster transparency and trust with our community."

"This Critical Incident Video contains a small portion of the footage from an incident that spanned more than 20 hours," they continued. "All of the officers on the scene were equipped with body worn cameras, but due to the lengthy operation, several were not functioning at the conclusion of the incident due to drained batteries."