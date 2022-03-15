The Mayflower Madam: The Incredible Story Of New York's Most Exclusive Brothel

She saw to it her employees wore silk from Saks Fifth Avenue, often selected by the Madam herself, whose background and “cover” was as a buyer in the fashion industry. From the tops of their carefully coiffed heads to the tips of their tastefully painted toenails, they looked every inch the sort of ladies one might expect on the arms of New York’s richest and most successful men – and not the sort that could be hired by the hour. The call girls were also neatly categorized according to their looks and talents, rated A, B and C by Barrows.

The Cachet employee roster included college students, nurses, lawyers, flight attendants, housewives and secretaries eager to supplement their earnings at a minimum rate of $200 an hour – the equivalent of around $700 an hour today. There were reportedly 300 girls in all… and they split all the proceeds with their Madam, of course.

According to Barrows, her girls were anything but exploited – they worked as independent contractors and even had their own dental plan. One of them, Liza, later told the court, “We were in the happiness business.”