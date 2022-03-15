50 Cent Calls Out Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry, Demands They Apologize To Mo'Nique For 'Blackballing' Her From Industry

50 Cent is calling out both Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry on social media for allegedly “blackballing” actress and comedian Mo’Nique from the entertainment industry. In the post the rapper also claims that he plans on giving Mo’Nique a second chance in Hollywood.

On Monday night, the 46-year-old rapper took to Instagram to express just how he felt about Oprah and Perry’s alleged treatment of Mo’Nique by sharing a video put together by HotNewHipHop.