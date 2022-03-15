Bob Saget's Last Hours Chronicled In New Doc, Foul Play Ruled Out

Saget drove up to the valet, and before he went inside, Orlando Nunez asked for a selfie, and the Full House alum obliged. Nunez said Saget seemed fine, and there was nothing to be concerned about.

Then, Saget was seen on a security video walking "purposely across the lobby toward the elevators without stopping or interacting with anyone," the documents state. The Hollywood star was seen heading back to his room alone. Once he went inside, the door was never unlocked or opened until security came in the next day and saw him lying on the bed, lifeless.