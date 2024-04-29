WATCH: Green Party Candidate Jill Stein ARRESTED During Anti-Israel Protest at Washington University
Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein was arrested after a tense confrontation with police at an anti-Israel protest at Washington University over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.
The startling incident unfolded on Saturday as Stein joined a group of students at the St. Louis, Missouri university to protest the school’s suspected ties to Israel amid Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.
According to Mediaite, Stein and several students at Washington University were protesting the university’s ties to Boeing when St. Louis police stormed the “encampment” and began arresting those demonstrating.
More than 80 protestors were reportedly arrested at the school over the weekend, including Stein, her campaign manager Jason Call, and her deputy campaign manager Kelly Merrill-Cayer.
Stein later uploaded a video of her arrest to her X account.
Stein also released a statement and accused her 2020 presidential opponents – including President Joe Biden, ex-President Donald Trump, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – of being “pro-war, pro-genocide candidates.”
“You know, it just it just felt like we have to stand up and call this out,” the Green Party candidate said after her arrest at Washington University on Saturday. “And, you know, that that’s what our campaign will continue to do.”
“We are doing this election to ensure that the American people have a choice in the voting booth,” she continued. “That we’re not just going to be presented with actually, three pro-war, pro-genocide candidates between Donald Trump, Joe Biden and RFK, who pretend to be a peace candidate but who are all for, basically the abuses of the Israeli government and make no bones about it.”
Stein later confirmed that she and at least two members of her 2024 campaign team were arrested by St. Louis police on Saturday.
“Jill Stein and her Campaign Manager and Deputy Campaign Manager, Jason Call and Kelly Merrill-Cayer, have been arrested at Washington University in St. Louis while supporting a protest against WashU’s ties to the war on Gaza,” the X post of Stein’s arrest read.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Stein’s arrest on Saturday at Washington University came as CNN released a new poll for the upcoming presidential election in November.
According to the new poll, Stein received 3% of support in the five-way race between her, President Biden, ex-President Trump, RFK Jr., and Cornel West.
The poll found Trump leading President Biden by six points – 49% to 43% - in a one-on-one matchup. The poll also found Trump leading Biden by nine points – 42% to 33% - when Stein, RFK Jr., and West’s campaigns were also factored in.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Stein’s arrest at Washington University on Saturday also came roughly one week after House Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter was arrested at another anti-Israel protest at Columbia University earlier this month.
Several protests have broken out at colleges and universities across the country as students demand that the schools “divest” from companies that support Israel amid Israel’s alleged attacks against innocent Palestinians in Gaza.