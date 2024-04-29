WATCH: Green Party Candidate Jill Stein ARRESTED During Anti-Israel Protest at Washington University

The startling incident unfolded on Saturday as Stein joined a group of students at the St. Louis, Missouri university to protest the school’s suspected ties to Israel amid Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.

BREAKING: Jill Stein and her Campaign Manager and Deputy Campaign Manager, Jason Call and Kelly Merrill-Cayer, have been arrested at Washington University in St. Louis while supporting a protest against WashU’s ties to the war on Gaza. Video from @KallieECox pic.twitter.com/rkUYC9b5Qx

More than 80 protestors were reportedly arrested at the school over the weekend, including Stein, her campaign manager Jason Call , and her deputy campaign manager Kelly Merrill-Cayer .

According to Mediaite , Stein and several students at Washington University were protesting the university’s ties to Boeing when St. Louis police stormed the “encampment” and began arresting those demonstrating.

“You know, it just it just felt like we have to stand up and call this out,” the Green Party candidate said after her arrest at Washington University on Saturday. “And, you know, that that’s what our campaign will continue to do.”

“We are doing this election to ensure that the American people have a choice in the voting booth,” she continued. “That we’re not just going to be presented with actually, three pro-war, pro-genocide candidates between Donald Trump, Joe Biden and RFK, who pretend to be a peace candidate but who are all for, basically the abuses of the Israeli government and make no bones about it.”