'It's Pretty Horrible': House Rep. Ilhan Omar's Daughter, 21, Claims She Is 'Homeless' After College Suspension for Anti-Israel Protest
Democratic House Rep. Ilhan Omar's 21-year-old daughter recently claimed that she was “homeless” after she was suspended from college for attending an anti-Israel protest at Columbia University last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Congresswoman Omar’s daughter, Isra Hirsi, made the concerning claim during an interview with Teen Vogue on Sunday.
According to Hirsi, she was suspended from Bernard College on Thursday for her involvement in the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at Columbia University.
Hirsi, along with more than 100 other students, was also arrested on Thursday after the NYPD entered the Ivy League campus to dismantle the encampment and end the protest.
Flash forward to this weekend, and House Rep. Omar’s daughter claimed that she was “homeless” without “food support” following her suspension from the $90,000-per-year Bernard College.
“I was a little bit frantic, like, where am I going to sleep?” Hirsi told Teen Vogue this weekend. “Where am I going to go? And also, all of my s--- is thrown in a random lot. It's pretty horrible.”
“I don't know when I can go home,” she continued, “and I don't know if I ever will be able to.”
Congresswoman Omar’s daughter also claimed that she “relied on campus for [her] meals and, following her suspension, does not know what she will do for food.
“I sent them an email like: Hey, I rely on campus for my meals, I rely on my dining plan,” the college junior explained. “And they were like: Oh, you can come pick up a prepackaged bag of food.”
“A full 48 hours after I was suspended,” she added. “There was no food support, no nothing.”
Also surprising was Hirsi’s claim that she was arrested and detained for upwards of 13 hours after the NYPD stormed the Columbia University protest on Thursday.
She revealed that she and more than 100 additional students were handcuffed and transported to 1 Police Plaza in Manhattan. They were later issued with summonses for trespassing.
“We had so many people who were born female in our group that they didn't have enough space for us,” Hirsi detailed. “It was a very slow process in getting everybody into the cells.”
“I was zip-tied for about seven hours and wasn't released for about eight.”
Meanwhile, Hirsi’s mother took to social media to praise her daughter after the 21-year-old’s arrest and subsequent suspension on Thursday.
“I am enormously proud of my daughter,” Omar, who has faced backlash for her own remarks about the ongoing conflict in Gaza, tweeted on Friday.
“She has always led with courage and compassion,” the congresswoman continued, “from organizing a statewide school walk out on the 20th anniversary of Columbine at the age of 15, to leading the biggest youth climate rally at our nation’s Capitol at 16, and now pushing her school to stand against genocide.”
“Stepping up to change what you can’t tolerate is why we as a country have the right to speech, assembly, and petition enshrined in our constitution.”