Back to Court: Tristan Thompson Sued For Allegedly Breaching Endorsement Deal Over Free Furniture For $13 Million Mansion
Tristan Thompson was hit with a lawsuit accusing him of failing to hold up his end of an endorsement deal after he was banned
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a company named Luxury Outdoor Solutions [LOS] sued the NBA star in Los Angeles Superior Court.
LOS accused Thompson of breach of contract and unjust enrichment. The suit demanded Khloe Kardashian’s on-again, off-again fiancé to pay $53,173 in damages.
In the suit, LOS said it entered into a deal with Thompson on June 21, 2023. The company said it provided Thompson with free furniture in exchange for him getting a feature in Architectural Digest and various social media posts.
“In exchange for the gift by Plaintiff of outdoor furniture, [Thompson] agreed to provide services as per the agreement, including, a minimum of 10-15 high resolution images suitable for web & print of the Teak Warehouse furniture in [Thompson’s] backyard, editorial exposure in Architectural Digest, crediting the furniture to Teak Warehouse and a minimum of 1 Instagram Story frame posted by [Thompson] featuring the furniture,” the company said in court documents.
The suit added, “[Thompson] was suspended for 25 games after testing positive for ibutamoren, and failed to provide services as per the agreement.”
The agreement attached to the complaint revealed Thompson received over 15 outdoor chairs, 1 outdoor sofa, 2 coffee tables, 2 chess side tables, an outdoor club chair, 4 sun loungers, a side table, and various other items.
The agreement was made between LOS aka Teak Warehouse and Thompson. Thompson hired interior designer Ryan Saghian to work on the backyard renovation at his 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 10,584 sq. ft. mansion in Hidden Hills, California.
Thompson and the interior designer have worked together in the past.
Thompson was to complete his social media posts and have the work featured in Architectural Digest by December 2023.
The agreement was signed by Thompson on June 21, 2023, and listed him as an “influencer.” Thompson has yet to respond to the lawsuit in court.
Thompson was recently in court as part of his fight to be named guardian of his 17-year-old disabled brother Amari following their mother Andrea's death. The court signed off on the petition.
The NBA star has kept a low profile since being suspended 25 games by the NBA in January.