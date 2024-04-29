HOT PHOTOS! Lisa Rinna & Sarah Michelle Gellar at LA fashion Awards in Beverly Hills; Janet Jackson Performs at Atlantis Paradise Island!

Janet Jackson held a sold-out concert on Saturday, April 27 at Atlantis Paradise Island's Casuarina Beach. Chelsea Clinton, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron, and Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis were spotted in the audience. Jackson's concert was part of Atlantis' Music Making Waves concert series, benefiting the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization with a mission to protect the ocean and ensure the Bahamas remains a haven for marine wildlife for generations.