HOT PHOTOS! Lisa Rinna & Sarah Michelle Gellar at LA fashion Awards in Beverly Hills; Janet Jackson Performs at Atlantis Paradise Island!
Janet Jackson held a sold-out concert on Saturday, April 27 at Atlantis Paradise Island's Casuarina Beach. Chelsea Clinton, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron, and Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis were spotted in the audience. Jackson's concert was part of Atlantis' Music Making Waves concert series, benefiting the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization with a mission to protect the ocean and ensure the Bahamas remains a haven for marine wildlife for generations.
Kris Jenner posed on the red carpet as Casamigos celebrated with Daily Front Row at their annual LA Fashion awards at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel. The awards celebrate the creatives and visionaries who intersect between fashion and Hollywood.
Lisa Rinna posed with Sarah Michelle Gellar at Daily Front Row's LA fashion awards on Sunday April 29th in Los Angeles.
Jermaine Dupri and Dallas Austin appeared at the White House Correspondents Dinner with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution team, Representative Lucy McBath from Georgia’s 7th District and former Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan.