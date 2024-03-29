Porsha Williams’ Ex Simon Demands ‘RHOA’ Star Turn Over Bravo Contract, All Texts With Producers About Divorce

Simon instructed his ex to turn over a copy of her passport book, copies of all payments to any hotels or motels from January 2024 to present, proof she hired an armed bodyguard (who he said came to their home recently), and all video and audio recordings taken at the martial home from February 2024 to present.

He demanded Porsha turn over all contracts and agreements with RHOA producers True Entertainment from 2022 to the present. In addition, he asked for all texts and emails between RHOA producers and Porsha regarding her “return and participation as a cast member to” RHOA, from 2022 through the present.