Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Guobadia Offers $100,00 for 'Credible Receipts' Proving He Cheated

The former couple's divorce battle has turned ugly as the exes continue to war over their prenuptial agreement and their shared Georgia mansion.

Simon asked a judge for a restraining order against Porsha last month after claiming that she showed up at their marital home with gun-toting bodyguards — even though a private security guard said that he posed "no threat."

In return, Porsha accused Simon of fleeing to Dubai after she filed for divorce and changing the locks on their home from overseas. She requested an emergency hearing to give her access to their shared Georgia mansion, arguing the prenup they signed stated Simon had to vacate within 30 days of divorce filing.

Simon is fighting her request, per documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com earlier this month. He denied fleeting to Dubai and "removing" his ex from the home, arguing that he purchased it using his own money before their marriage and claiming the RHOA star has a separate $1.8 million home nearby that she can live in.