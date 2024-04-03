Porsha Williams Divorce: Private Security Guard Says Simon Guobadia Poses 'No Threat' to 'RHOA' Star in Bitter Split

Porsha Williams' estranged husband has introduced a witness to back up his claims in their bitter divorce battle. The security guard hired to protect Simon Guobadia and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has filed a witness affidavit obtained by RadarOnline.com, saying that the businessman was "no threat" to his wife on the day she brought an armed man to their marital home after filing for divorce.

Mr. Garland — whose first name was redacted in the documents — said he owns a private security company and is a weapons training instructor who served 8 years in the US Army as a combat engineer. "I have done private security all over the world. I provide Executive Protection Services," Garland stated in the affidavit filed on Wednesday in Fulton County, Georgia. He said he started providing security services for Porsha and Simon on March 1, 2023.

Garland said he was hired to guard their marital residence and was there "every day," adding he'd "come in the evenings to guard their home and leave the next day." "One night I saw Porsha leave in the middle of the night with one of Simon's Rolls Royce's. She did not return to the house before my shift ended at 7:00am," his affidavit read. "That same morning is when I later saw on social media that a divorce had been filed."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Porsha filed for divorce from Simon in February after 15 months of marriage. Weeks later, on the morning of March 8 and post-shift, Garland said he "received a call from Simon about a man being at the house with a gun with Porsha, and the police being there." He claimed he rushed to Porsha and Simon's home to "see what was going on."

Article continues below advertisement

"When I arrived at the house, I met Porsha, Simon, the police, and the guy that came with Porsha. Prior to that day, I did not know that he provided private security for Porsha. I had never seen the guy at the house before," Garland stated in the docs. "Simon told the police that he did not feel comfortable with the security guy being in the house with his gun, and asked for the police to remain present until I arrived." Garland said once he was there, they all talked and the cops left. "Later that night, Porsha packed up and left," he revealed.

Source: INSTAGRAM Simon Guobadia accused Porsha of acting threatening and erratic.

Article continues below advertisement

Garland charged that Simon was "no threat to Porsha or anyone; nor was I a threat to anyone." He also vouched for Simon's character, stating he's a businessman, who is "always very professional and kind." "I have never seen him act out of pocket or be disrespectful to Porsha, let alone anyone. I have never seen him be violent or even argue with anyone," he concluded.

RadarOnline.com told you — Simon filed documents claiming that Porsha "abandoned" their martial property only to return with "a man visibly bearing a gun for reasons unknown" to him. He claimed that "since the filing of the instant divorce, Wife's actions have been erratic, unstable, threatening, and harassing to … the house staff, and the minor children." He later added, "[Williams'] behavior has caused safety concerns, especially since there are minor children — [Guobadia's] children — currently living in the Marital Residence."

Source: MEGA The filming drama came after news that Williams pulled the plug on their 15-month marriage in February.

Their split turned even nastier, with Porsha warning Simon not to "destroy, conceal, or alter" his financial records. He also threatened legal action against the production company behind RHOA, cautioning them to stop filming the bravo show at his home — or else! Porsha and Simon don't share any children, so custody and child support are not an issue in their divorce, but their prenup is.

