New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman Duped by 'Chief Rabbi of Gaza' Parody Social Media Account
New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman became the target of a parody social-media account, the fake "Chief Rabbi of Gaza," RadarOnline.com has learned.
This led to a humorous yet embarrassing situation for the congressman and his campaign
The incident took place recently when the phony account of "Rabbi Linda Goldstein," known for its anti-Zionist satire, reached out to Bowman about sponsoring a fundraiser for his Democratic primary campaign. Despite the blatant satirical nature of the account, Bowman engaged in conversations with the fake rabbi.
The fake "Rabbi Linda Goldstein" account on X, formerly known as Twitter, managed to trick Bowman's team into considering a fundraiser, with the impression that she had previously raised significant funds, claiming, "my anti-zionist community can't wait to help."
Bowman, known for his vocal criticism of Israel and support for Hamas, seemed unaware of the satirical nature of the account and the absurdity of the situation.
The fake rabbi's outrageous posts about organizing an aid convoy to a college campus with demands for luxury items and endorsing Hamas practices should have raised red flags.
The parody account, operated by a pro-Israel attorney named Michael, caused a stir with its clever impersonation of a Palestinian-loving rabbi, gaining a cult following for its over-the-top antics.
In response to inquiries regarding the exchange, Michael dismissed any concerns about antisemitism, stating, "Antisemitism is a low IQ disease."
Despite the humorous nature of the interaction, Bowman's campaign faced some embarrassment, with a representative attributing the incident to a "standard staff response to a direct message."
Rep. Bowman, a member of the far-left House "Squad," is currently engaged in a tough primary battle with Westchester County Executive George Latimer.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former President Donald Trump had called for Bowman to be arrested for pulling a fire alarm when Democrats were attempting to delay a vote aimed at averting a government shutdown.
Trump argued that this action may have been worse than the violence displayed by his own supporters during the siege on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
The ex-president made the statement in October through his social media platform, Truth Social, asking, "Will Congressman Jamaal Bowman be prosecuted and imprisoned for very dangerously pulling and setting off the main fire alarm system in order to stop a Congressional vote that was going on in D.C.?"
"His egregious act is covered on tape, a horrible display of nerve and criminality. It was a very dangerous 'Obstruction of an Official Proceeding,' the same as used against our J-6 prisoners," he continued. "Actually, his act may have been worse. HE MUST SUFFER THEIR SAME FATE. WHEN WILL HIS TRIAL BEGIN???"
Bowman was never charged with a crime related to the incident.