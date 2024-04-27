'Why Are You Not Helping?': Fox News' Shannon Bream Urges Biden to Send National Guard to Quash Campus Protests

Fox News host Shannon Bream is urging President Joe Biden to send in the National Guard to quell pro-Palestine protests on college campuses, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I can understand these people being so upset and frustrated that they're missing out on a second big milestone in their life," Bream said during an appearance on The Five on Friday of students who could have their graduation and commencement ceremonies canceled due to the mounting unrest.

"I think if the Biden White House wants to get these youth voters, you’ve got to decide which side you’re going to want to lay your claim to, here," Bream continued. "But, a lot of young people, yes, they’re upset with you for how you’re handling this Gaza situation with Israel. But a lot of other people, a greater percentage, seem to be very upset about how this is impacting their college experience."

"And, the White House said yesterday, the spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, that this is up to governors about sending National Guard in, settling things down, it’s not for the president," she added. "We all know the president is, in history, has sent the National Guard in on campuses where there's trouble into riots." "They got to start having a conversation about, if you’re going to say you're the party of law and order and rule of law, why are you not helping the students who are having something so precious snatched away from them?"

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has also called on Biden to deploy the National Guard. "This is dangerous. This is not the First Amendment, this is not free expression," Johnson said during a visit to Columbia University on Wednesday. "If this is not contained quickly and if these threats and intimidation are not stopped, there is an appropriate time for the National Guard," Johnson added. "My message to the students inside the encampment is go back to class and stop the nonsense. Stop wasting your parents’ money.”

In response to a request from the Chicago Tribune, National Guard historians listed "12 times since the enactment of the 1952 Armed Forces Reserve Act when the Guard was called into duty and operated under the control of the president." These include: 1957 for the Desegregation of Little Rock school 1962 for the Integration of University of Mississippi (2 civilians killed) 1963 Integration of University of Alabama 1963 Integration of Alabama schools 1965 Selma, Montgomery civil rights march 1967 Detroit riots (43 people killed) 1968 Chicago riots following assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. (12 killed) 1968 Washington riots following King's murder 1968 Baltimore riots following King's murder (6 killed) 1970 New York City Postal Strike 1989 Looting after Hurricane Hugo 1992 Riots after Rodney King verdict (60 killed, 2,000 injured)

