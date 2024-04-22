'Stand Up to This Hate': Billionaire Pats Owner Robert Kraft Cuts Off Funding to Columbia's NYC Campus After Escalating Protests

Billionaire Robert Kraft is distancing himself from Columbia University, revealing the school he once attended is "no longer an institution I recognize" amid unrest over students protesting amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

"It was through the full academic scholarship Columbia gave me that I was able to attend college and get my start in life and for that I have been tremendously grateful," the New England Patriots owner began his statement shared via Stand Up To Jewish Hate, recalling his path to success long before the turmoil.