'Stand Up to This Hate': Billionaire Pats Owner Robert Kraft Cuts Off Funding to Columbia's NYC Campus After Escalating Protests
Billionaire Robert Kraft is distancing himself from Columbia University, revealing the school he once attended is "no longer an institution I recognize" amid unrest over students protesting amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
"It was through the full academic scholarship Columbia gave me that I was able to attend college and get my start in life and for that I have been tremendously grateful," the New England Patriots owner began his statement shared via Stand Up To Jewish Hate, recalling his path to success long before the turmoil.
Pro-Palestinian protests on the campus led up to the school deciding to go all-virtual on Monday ahead of Passover, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Some protesters were heard chanting "I believe that we will win" and "Long Live the Intifada" after setting up an encampment of dozens of tents on campus.
The NYPD removed the encampment last week and arrested more than 100 demonstrators, including the daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar.
Pro-Israeli supporters, meanwhile, repeated "Down with Hamas" and "Victory to Israel."
Hundreds of students have gathered to speak their minds amid escalating anti-Israel protests, calling for a cease-fire in the war and for the Biden administration to stop military aid to Israel.
"I am deeply saddened at the virulent hate that continues to grow on campus and throughout our country," Kraft's statement continued. "I am no longer confident that Columbia can protect its students and staff and I am not comfortable supporting the university until corrective action is taken."
"It is my hope that Columbia and its leadership will stand up to this hate by ending these protests immediately and will work to earn back the respect and trust of the many of us who have lost faith in the institution," Kraft went on.
The Pats owner shared his hopes that the Kraft Center at Columbia "will serve as a source of security and safety for all Jewish students and faculty on campus who want to gather peacefully to practice their religion, to be together, and to be welcomed."
Columbia president Minouche Shafik is now facing calls to step down immediately following criticism that she has not done enough to crack down on the protests and to ensure that students have a safe learning environment.
"During the coming days, a working group of Deans, university administrators and faculty members will try to bring this crisis to a resolution," she shared in a statement.
"I know that there is much debate about whether or not we should use the police on campus, and I am happy to engage in those discussions," Shafik continued. "I hope everyone can take a deep breath, show compassion, and work together to rebuild the ties that bind us together."