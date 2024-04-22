Jill Scott Doubles Down on Chris Brown Support After Being Dragged for Praising His 'Exceptional' Quavo Diss Track
Jill Scott isn't backing down from praising Chris Brown, RadarOnline.com has learned. The singer, 52, caught heat after throwing her support Brown's way, gushing over the performer's diss track aimed at Quavo.
Brown caught attention when he dropped Weakest Link, annihilating the Migos rapper by saying everyone wished Quavo was killed instead of Takeoff.
Scott applauded the Grammy winner for his rap skills, tweeting, "@chrisbrown is amazing. How does ANYBODY sing like THAT? Dance, look, Act and Rap… like THAT?” over the weekend.
She immediately faced negative attention over her praise, with many suggesting she shouldn't support Brown for his violent lyrics because of his controversial past, which includes beating Rihanna.
When Scott began responding to the negativity on X, the whole thing snowballed in her face.
"I think the women he's abused would disagree," one person wrote, to which she replied with her personal story about her former stepfather's alleged violent past.
"I doubt it. My Mother’s ex husband was a mean, violent human AND he could lay foundation better than anyone in my city. What he did with cement was awe inspiring. We got away. He got a raise and praise for his ability. God dealt with the rest," she wrote.
When another follower told her, "I love you Jill but he has so many domestic abuses cases it’s ridiculous we can’t look past that," she didn't hold back.
"I love you too," she said. "I’m not here to fight anymore else’s battles. If/since women hear the stories, they should avoid that street. Running backwards in moving traffic makes zero sense. Therapy for every damn body."
In the end, Scott stopped responding to every message and sent out a blanket statement, making her stance known.
"Look. Years of prayer, therapy, self reflection, & making every effort to keep my feet on the ground has made me compassionate for other human beings. People go through and do terrible . We say we believe in God ; pray for enlightenment. We ARE a living testimony," she wrote on X.
Scott followed that up with, "And I caution those who refuse to forgive because they will undoubtedly need forgiveness at some point in their lives. We’re all flawed and need help. Power to people who move past violence. The past is a terrible reminder AND the future is ours."
She also revealed that she believes Brown went too low with the Quavo death diss. "I agree," Scott replied to a fan who said the lyric was "too personal."
As for Quavo, he has yet to respond to Brown's insults. RadarOnline.com told you — Takeoff was shot dead at a Texas bowling alley in November 2022. Quavo, who was his uncle, was there for the fatal incident when bullets hit his Migos bandmate in the head and torso.
The suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, has maintained his innocence. Takeoff was only 28 years old.