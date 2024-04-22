'American Idol' Star Mandisa's Death: No Suspicious or Criminal Activity Suspected, Police Say
The unexpected death of American Idol alum Mandisa is under investigation in Tennessee, but police do not believe it was suspicious, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The gospel singer was found dead at her home in Franklin on Thursday evening, and the Davidson County Medical Examiner confirmed her identity over the weekend.
The Franklin Police Department sent RadarOnline.com an exclusive statement Monday afternoon that said: "At this time, there is no indication the death was the result of suspicious or criminal activity."
The department said it was continuing the "active death investigation" and sent "condolences to Hundley's family, friends, and fans."
An autopsy has been completed on Mandisa, who was just 47. The cause of death is still pending, and a spokesperson for the medical examiner's office said it could take between eight and 12 weeks for the results of the autopsy to be released.
The medical examiner was initially unable to verify that the remains belonged to Mandisa, whose full name is Mandisa Hundley. Forensic testing needed to be conducted to confirm her identity.
The Facebook account for Mandisa posted a statement on Friday morning that read, "We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased."
"At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details," the post continued. "We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time."
Mandisa’s father initially confirmed his daughter's death in a statement to TMZ, expressing disbelief. The outlet reported that the singer had no known health issues.
David Pierce, the chief media officer at Christian radio station K-Love, also commented on the Grammy winner's death.
He said, "Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles."
"Mandisa’s struggles are over,” Pierce continued. “She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We’re praying for Mandisa’s family and friends and ask you to join us."
The Facebook statement on her account honored the singer as "a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges all around the world."
The artist opened up about her struggle with depression on The Wally Show in 2017.
She revealed that her song Overcomer marked the onset of a downward spiral into severe depression and that she even contemplated taking her own life.
During her time on Season 5 of American Idol in 2006, Mandisa landed in the Top 10 and ultimately placed ninth. She released her debut album, True Beauty, in 2007, followed by several others.
Her fifth album, Overcomer, won the 2014 Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.