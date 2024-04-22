LISTEN: Reporters Heard Laughing After Trump Lawyer Alina Habba's Tirade Against Trial in Hot Mic Audio
Attorney Alina Habba did not mince words while speaking out about Donald Trump's ongoing legal battles, claiming time and taxpayer dollars are being wasted for "witch hunt after witch hunt" before concluding her remarks and reporters were heard laughing in hot mic audio.
Habba addressed the press outside of court on Monday following opening arguments and testimony from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker in the hush-money trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Pecker allegedly had conversations with Trump fixer-turned key witness Michael Cohen about damaging stories that prosecutors claimed were linked to a "catch and kill" operation.
Prosecutors told jurors that the reimbursement of hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels were part of an overall plot to influence the 2016 presidential election.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and a defense attorney for the embattled GOP frontrunner said he is innocent during opening statements.
Habba, while speaking to reporters, said she was outraged by the injustice she has been witnessing.
"I just left in the Civil Division with the other witch hunt. Ms. James, to come here and see our client," she began, expressing her grievances about Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's case and the fraud case Trump is currently appealing.
"The fact that we have two courts, not one, criminal and civil, being used against one man because they cannot beat him in the polls, is a disgrace to American judicial system."
She spoke out after Judge Arthur Engoron ruled Monday that Trump's $175 million bond in his New York fraud case using a California insurance company will be permitted.
"Ms. James wanted to argue and say that our cash somehow isn't green enough," she added.
"The attorney general and that judge realized quickly that they had no idea what they were talking about. We came to an agreement that everything would be the same. We would modify terms and that was it."
"President Trump's company was worth more in that case than it is now. And now what? We're here because of something that happened when he was in the White House. That wasn't even wrong!"
"This is a joke! It's an affront to the American Constitution," she ranted. "It's an affront to our judicial system. And it's an affront to every lawyer that cares about their license, that cares about what is right and wrong!"
Habba concluded that our taxpayer dollars, her time, and attorneys fees are being squandered "because they're afraid of 2024."
"And you know what? They should be! because the American people are not stupid," she stated before reporters were heard laughing.