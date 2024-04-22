LISTEN: Reporters Heard Laughing After Trump Lawyer Alina Habba's Tirade Against Trial in Hot Mic Audio

Attorney Alina Habba did not mince words while speaking out about Donald Trump's ongoing legal battles, claiming time and taxpayer dollars are being wasted for "witch hunt after witch hunt" before concluding her remarks and reporters were heard laughing in hot mic audio.

Habba addressed the press outside of court on Monday following opening arguments and testimony from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker in the hush-money trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.