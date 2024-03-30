'They Don't Have a Conscience': Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Slams 'People That Get Excited' by Trump's Legal Woes

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

In a segment on Fox News' The Story with Martha MacCallum last week, Habba expressed her disgust at jokes by the hosts of The View about Trump potentially having to sell off his assets.

"Is Letitia James going to go, like, put a chain on Trump Tower?" Whoopi Goldberg asked on the show.

Co-host Joy Behar added, "Nobody wants to lend him the money, in this country anyway. Who knows what’s going to happen with Russia and Saudi Arabia."

In response, Habba said that Goldberg and Behar are "poster women for Trump Derangement Syndrome, and they should seek help. That’s my thoughts on that. I mean it’s pathetic."

"Why would you want the country to be in demise?" she continued. "People that think like this, the hatred, I hope they go to church and pray on that whoever they pray to, because I don’t hold hatred like that towards anybody, frankly."

"And I think that people to say disgusting things like that on national television and not care about the people that work there, not a care about the jobs that they create, is a really sad state of affairs."