'They Don't Have a Conscience': Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Slams 'People That Get Excited' by Trump's Legal Woes
Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba has slammed "people who get excited" about the embattled former president's ongoing legal woes, RadarOnline.com can report.
Habba lashed out at New York Attorney General Letitia James and others during a recent appearance on Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime following Trump's meltdown over the impending Stormy Daniels hush money case trial and struggle to post a reduced $175 million bond while he seeks to appeal his $460 million fraud judgment.
"Do you think Tish James and Judge [Engoron], do they do they feel ashamed, a little embarrassed? Have they felt, I don’t know, maybe that they overreached a little bit after this decision?" Watters asked.
"Well, that would mean that they have a moral compass or a conscience, and I don't feel that that exists," Habba replied.
"People that go on TV censor Donald Trump, shut him off when he's speaking, want to act like he’s about to go broke, want to act like he’s poor. And that’s why he couldn’t get a bond that no private company has ever been asked to get with no cash equivalents other than cash, marketable securities," Habba continued.
"People that get excited for that, they don’t have a conscience, Jesse."
Habba recently jetted off to St. Barts to celebrate her 40th birthday while her client continues scrambling to post his 175 million bond.
"Does the boss know you have the night off?" a patron at an upscale restaurant allegedly joked with Habba.
"The boss doesn’t even know I’m here!" the attorney quipped back.
Her close friends, however, claimed she actually "worked every day" and noted that "she’s a workaholic," according to Page Six.
In a segment on Fox News' The Story with Martha MacCallum last week, Habba expressed her disgust at jokes by the hosts of The View about Trump potentially having to sell off his assets.
"Is Letitia James going to go, like, put a chain on Trump Tower?" Whoopi Goldberg asked on the show.
Co-host Joy Behar added, "Nobody wants to lend him the money, in this country anyway. Who knows what’s going to happen with Russia and Saudi Arabia."
In response, Habba said that Goldberg and Behar are "poster women for Trump Derangement Syndrome, and they should seek help. That’s my thoughts on that. I mean it’s pathetic."
"Why would you want the country to be in demise?" she continued. "People that think like this, the hatred, I hope they go to church and pray on that whoever they pray to, because I don’t hold hatred like that towards anybody, frankly."
"And I think that people to say disgusting things like that on national television and not care about the people that work there, not a care about the jobs that they create, is a really sad state of affairs."