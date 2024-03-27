Trump's Attorney Alina Habba Celebrates 40th Birthday in St. Barts While He Scrambles to Find $175 Million Bond
Alina Habba partied in St. Barts for her 40th birthday despite her client Donald Trump's ongoing legal woes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump's lawyer brought her friends along to celebrate the milestone — and even handed out party favors, including matching sun hats that read "Habba Nice Day" and plush monogrammed robes.
Over the weekend — while Trump was fretting over posting bond in his New York civil fraud case — Habba was soaking up in the sun in St. Barts with her closest friends.
Habba jetted to paradise to celebrate her birthday before Trump caught a lucky break when his bond was drastically reduced to $175 million.
Habba was spotted at the upscale restaurant Bonito on Sunday, and the outing was complete with a grand birthday cake topped with sprinklers. Trump's lawyer was allegedly recognized by other diners at the eatery.
One patron was said to have joked with Habba, "Does the boss know you have the night off?"
"The boss doesn’t even know I’m here!" the attorney quipped back.
- Trump Attorney Alina Habba Caught at Ex-president's Campaign Party AFTER Telling Judge She Was Sick
- Donald Trump's Attorney Alina Habba Lashes Out at Letitia James, Referring to Trump's Adult Kids as 'Children' Being Forced to Testify
- ‘Just Not That Bright’: Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Mocks NY AG Letitia James Over $250M Fraud Lawsuit — 'She Needs to Educate Herself'
Habba was also seen being helped into a car by two men at the valet, which an insider explained was necessary because "Alina got hurt when a shard of glass went into her foot!"
The alleged injury was substantial enough that Habba had to ditch her heels for flip-flops that evening.
While Habba played along with the other diner, her close friends claimed she actually "worked every day" and made a point to note "she’s a workaholic," according to Page Six.
On the trip's timing, a pal explained, "She took her nearest and dearest to St. Barts for her birthday … She actually didn’t think she could go as the president was supposed to have his trial on her birthday in NYC — but when it got pushed, she could go."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
By Monday, Habba was back in the U.S. and ready to get back to work for "the boss."
Habba wasted no time in Palm Beach touting her client's legal win. Trump's lawyer appeared on Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime later that evening to gloat about his big bond reduction.
Habba and company also enjoyed lunch at beachside restaurant La Guérite and a boat excursion while donning their matching "Habba Nice Day" hats.
Trump's lawyer and her closest pals rented a private villa at the luxurious Eden Rock during their stay.