CNN's Jake Tapper Mocks Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Over Failure to Rule Out Foreign Money for $464M Appeal Bond: 'It Wasn’t an Answer at All!'

Jake Tapper mocked Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba this week after Habba failed to rule out the possibility of using foreign money to pay the ex-president’s $464 million appellate bond, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come ahead of Trump’s deadline on Monday, Tapper and his CNN guests discussed the 45th president’s ongoing struggle to secure enough money to appeal Judge Arthur Engoron’s massive civil fraud judgement.