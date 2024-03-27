Donald Trump Eviscerates 'Lunatic' Chuck Todd for Leading 'Vicious' Revolt Against Ronna McDaniel at NBC News
Donald Trump attacked former Meet the Press host Chuck Todd this week for leading the “vicious” revolt against Ronna McDaniel at NBC News, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development after NBC News fired McDaniel as a paid contributor after just a few days on the job, Trump rushed to Truth Social to slam Todd, NBC, and NBC’s other news networks.
“What boss or executive would allow a man or woman, in this case Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd, who was fired for dismal performance coupled with horrendous television ratings, to publicly SCOLD them as to their weakness & stupidity in hiring Ronna McDaniel,” Trump raged in a post published shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning.
“Actually, they should be scolded for hiring ‘Sleepy’ for Meet the Fake Press, and keeping him on so long despite his poor performing skills, bad ratings, and bias,” Trump continued.
The embattled ex-president then turned his attention toward the “sick degenerates” at MSNBC before throwing shade at Brian Roberts, the current chairperson of Comcast.
“The sick degenerates over at MSDNC are really running NBC, and there seems nothing Chairman Brian Roberts can do about it,” the 45th president wrote. “Watching Chuck Todd, of all people, viciously giving Roberts a piece of his small mind, and then berating him for hiring Ronna without his, or the other lunatics, approval, was just a step too far.”
“Brian’s great father would have fired Chuck Todd, and all the rest of these losers, on the spot,” Trump fumed. “Perhaps Brian still will.”
“If I knew Ronna was going to troubled MSNBC, I would have advised her to change her name back to Romney,” Trump concluded. “She would have had a better chance!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s late-night Truth Social post defending McDaniel from Todd came just a few short hours after another Truth Social post where the ex-president attacked and mocked McDaniel for getting axed.
“Wow! Ronna McDaniel got fired by Fake News NBC,” the ex-president wrote shortly after McDaniel was fired from NBC News on Tuesday. “She only lasted two days, and this after McDaniel went out of her way to say what they wanted to hear.”
“It leaves her in a very strange place,” Trump added, “it’s called NEVER NEVERLAND, and it’s not a place you want to be.”
McDaniel was hired at NBC News on Friday – roughly two weeks after she stepped down as chair of the RNC on March 8 so Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, could become co-chair.
Nearly every MSNBC and NBC host protested the network’s decision to hire McDaniel, and several refused to have McDaniel on their programs despite her new role as a paid contributor with the network.
Flash forward to Tuesday, and NBCU News Group Chairman Cesar Conde announced that McDaniel was fired.
“There is no doubt that the last several days have been difficult for the News Group,” Conde said. “After listening to the legitimate concerns of many of you, I have decided that Ronna McDaniel will not be an NBC News contributor.”
Insiders close to McDaniel claimed that the former RNC chair was “lawyering up” to fight her ousting from NBC News after just four days on the job.