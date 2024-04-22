Amanda Bynes Reveals Dramatic Makeover After Declining to Appear in Nickelodeon Documentary
Former child star Amanda Bynes has been giving fans a peek inside her personal life, showcasing a dramatic hair makeover in a new video after declining to appear in the explosive Nickelodeon documentary.
The Easy A actress flaunted her freshly cropped 'do, a platinum faux-hawk with blended sides over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bynes displayed her sparkling "Amanda" necklace, septum ring, and heart face tattoo in a new clip she shared via her Instagram Stories.
"Am I the only one who's trying to win back their ex through every Instagram post? Let me know if I'm the only one," the All That star asked in another cryptic video she shared on Sunday.
It's unclear which ex she was talking about, but RadarOnline.com exclusively learned last year that her former fiancé, Paul Michael, moved on with a new girlfriend after he and the actress called it quits.
Before her transformation, Bynes had teased her highly anticipated return to the public eye with the release of her debut podcast episode Dec. 9, following which she shared an announcement.
"The 1st episode of my podcast did really well," Bynes shared. "I was actually surprised and of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to."
"After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job," she added. "I'm going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!"
Back in 2022, a judge ruled to terminate her nearly nine-year-long conservatorship, beginning a new chapter for the star.
Bynes made headlines again last month when news broke that both she and her parents, Rick and Lynn, were approached about detailing their experiences with Nickelodeon on Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.
The four-part special is chock-full of stories about the toxic and abusive environment within '90s kids TV.
Bynes, for her part, reportedly did not have a negative experience and remains grateful for what she was able to accomplish in her career with Nickelodeon's help.
She apparently did not watch the documentary unlike her parents who did. Rick and Lynn, on the other hand, were claimed to be "saddened and disgusted" by the allegations, but also did not have a negative experience to share of their own.