Amanda Bynes' Ex-Fiancé Moves on With New GF as Actress Teases Career Comeback
Amanda Bynes and her ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, appear to be over for good months after their split.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Michael moved on with a new girlfriend after he and the former child star called it quits earlier this year.
Michael shared in April that he and Bynes had broken up just days before her mental breakdown, which led to her being placed on a psychiatric hold.
The exes, who reportedly first met back at Alcoholics Anonymous in November 2019, were in an on-and-off relationship prior to going their separate ways.
Michael said they ended the relationship after an argument so he packed up his belongings and left their home.
He is now in a budding romance with his new flame and often shares PDA snaps from their fun-filled outings together, RadarOnline.com has learned while Bynes teased her own comeback project post-breakup.
The Easy A actress revealed she is weeks away from launching a new podcast co-hosted by her "best friend," biochemist Paul Sieminski.
"The podcast will be about the entertainment industry," she told The Messenger. "We toured a studio yesterday and will start filming in December."
"Having his beautiful mind being a part of this podcast is just going to bring it to another level because he's gonna ask great questions, and I think he'll carry most of the weight in terms of topics of conversation," she said in an Instagram reel on her new account.
While stepping back into the limelight, Bynes recently shared a selfie showcasing her platinum blonde hair, blue eyebrows, and signature heart tattoo on her face.
"Amanda is doing her best to take care of herself through different treatments," a source told Entertainment Tonight in September. "She has been trying to maintain her privacy and spending time with people she likes and trusts."
It's now been nearly two years since a judge ruled to terminate her nearly nine-year-long conservatorship.
As we previously reported, Bynes' mother, Lynn, was granted temporary conservatorship over the star back in August 2013 due to her concerning behavior at the time, later gaining full conservatorship the following October.
"In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter," the actress-turned-fashion student shared in a statement after her conservatorship was terminated. "I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can."