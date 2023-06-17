Amanda Bynes 'Defeated' and Detained by LA Police For a Mental Health Evaluation: Report
Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes was reportedly detained by law enforcement officers in Los Angeles for a mental health evaluation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The officers intercepted the 37-year-old actress after someone called in reporting a "distressed woman" who turned out to be Bynes.
She was later taken to a police station to undergo a medical checkup to determine whether she required further treatment. The interaction between the police and Bynes was reportedly calm, and eyewitnesses said that Amanda looked "defeated." She was then placed in the back of one of the police cruisers.
It is unclear whether Amanda was escorted out of her house or was found on the street. Nor is it known whether she was eventually taken to the hospital or was released by the LAPD. However, sources confirm that this is not the first time such an incident has occurred, as the former child star has been struggling with mental health issues for a while now.
Earlier this year, Amanda was admitted to a mental hospital after she was found walking naked on the streets of Downtown LA, at which point she was placed on a psych hold. Although she has since been released, sources claim that she is still struggling with her mental health.
Amanda reportedly keeps to herself, and her attitude has been despondent of late. However, reports indicate that she has been taking her medications and seeing therapists.
- Amanda Bynes' Inner Circle Fears Her Ex-boyriend Paul's 'Toxic' Influence Could Ruin Recovery Efforts, Pleading For Him To Stay Away
- Amanda Bynes Appears Unbothered While Walking Streets of LA One Month After Mental Health Hospitalization
- Amanda Bynes Breaks Cover, Smoking Outside Nail Salon Days After Release From Mental Health Facility
The All That actress's on-again-off-again fiancé, Paul Michael, confirmed that they split a week before her breakdown in the spring, and it seems they are not currently back together.
Amanda was released from her multi-year conservatorship in 2022 after appearing to be doing well by attending fashion school and showing focus and relative health amid a career change.
The actress was expected to start outpatient treatment in April but remained in her home to "maintain her independence." Bynes was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder and also struggles with substance abuse.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.