Amanda Bynes Declined Offer to Share Story on Bombshell Nickelodeon Documentary 'Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV'

According to TMZ, the 37-year-old actress and her parents were all asked to participate but opted out, citing their desire to stay out of the spotlight.

The documentary delves into the untold stories of the toxic and abusive environment within '90s kids TV from the perspective of former child stars and crew members.

An insider told the outlet that Bynes expressed her gratitude towards Nickelodeon for launching her acting career.

Her refusal to partake in the project comes amidst a wave of revelations from other former child stars about their negative experiences in the industry.