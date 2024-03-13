'I Had No Way Out': Drake Bell Reveals Details of Sexual Abuse From Brian Peck for the First Time

Actor Drake Bell has opened up on details of his sexual abuse by Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bell, who started on The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh, is one of the former child stars featured in the upcoming four-part docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which uncovers popular shows from the late '90s and early '00s, several of which were produced by Nickelodeon's Dan Schneider.