'I Had No Way Out': Drake Bell Reveals Details of Sexual Abuse From Brian Peck for the First Time
Actor Drake Bell has opened up on details of his sexual abuse by Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bell, who started on The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh, is one of the former child stars featured in the upcoming four-part docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which uncovers popular shows from the late '90s and early '00s, several of which were produced by Nickelodeon's Dan Schneider.
Bell started working on The Amanda Show in 1999. The following year, he met Peck on the first day of filming for the comedy sketch show's second season. Peck befriended the child actor and often invited him to his home for acting lessons.
"Brian and I became really close because we had a lot of the same interests, which looking back, I think that was probably a little calculated," the former child star said in the docuseries.
Drake's father, Joe Bell, was uncomfortable with the budding friendship between the dialogue coach and his son — however, when he raised concerns about Peck, he claimed he was "ostracized" on set, so he "backed off."
Later, Peck became Bell's manager, which caused a further divide between the child star and his dad.
As Bell's manager, Peck often accompanied him to meetings, many of which were an hour away from his mother's home. As a result, Bell often stayed the night at his manager's house, where the sexual abuse occurred.
Bell recalled the fateful evening that his relationship with Peck took a disturbing turn when he was 15 years old.
"I was sleeping on the couch where I usually sleep and I woke up to him... I opened my eyes and I woke up and he was…he was sexually assaulting me," Bell said. "And I froze, and was in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react."
"You know anytime I had an audition or anytime I needed to work on dialogue or anything, I somehow ended up back at Brian's house," the former child star continued.
"And it just got worse, and worse, and worse, and worse, and I was just trapped. I had no way out. The abuse was extensive and it got pretty brutal."
"I often look back at that time and wonder how in the world I survived," Bell added.
"I remember all of the abusive events, but everything outside of that is very blurry to me, which is a bummer because I experienced a lot of great things in my life and my career during this time. But it was so overshadowed and ruined by what I was dealing with on the inside that it made it really hard for me."
In 2005, Peck pleaded no contest to oral copulation with a minor under 16 and performing a lewd act with a 14 or 15-year-old. Bell's identity as Peck's victim was not revealed until recently.
The dialogue coach spent 16 months behind bars and was required to register as a sex offender.