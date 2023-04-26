Drake Bell Appears to Huff on Nitrous-filled Balloon Days After Threatening to Take His Life Amid Divorce Battle
Drake Bell is displaying dark and dangerous behavior. The troubled actor, 36, was spotted huffing on a balloon that appeared to be filled with nitrous oxide outside of his Los Angeles home on Tuesday — and he wasn't trying to hide it, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A video showed Drake sucking on a pink balloon while sitting in the driver's seat of his parked vehicle. Scrolling on his cell phone, the Nickelodeon alum spent several moments huffing on the object before exiting his car.
Photos of the bizarre act obtained by TMZ revealed Drake grabbing a canister that resembled a nitrous oxide container.
Sadly, Drake's latest episode comes just days after he threatened to take his own life, warning his social media followers to stop harassing him over his child endangerment conviction, which left many labeling him a "pedophile."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the child star pled guilty to a felony charge of attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles in July 2021. He is currently serving two years of probation.
Drake's wife recently filed for divorce from the actor shortly after he "went missing." In the court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Janet Von Schmeling cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She demanded full primary legal and physical custody of their one-year-old son, Wyatt.
Janet said she was willing to allow Drake visitation.
The embattled star's estranged wife also asked for spousal support and for the court to allow her to restore her last name from Bell to Van Schmeling. Janet's divorce filing happened days after Florida police announced that Drake was missing.
RadarOnline.com revealed that a family member called law enforcement claiming Drake texted his family in California and threatened to "get drunk and hang himself" over custody issues with Janet.
Hours later, it was announced that the former Drake & Josh star was found safe and sound. Drake tried to play the incident off.
"You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this?" he tweeted with a laughing emoji.
This isn't the first time that Drake was caught huffing — only this time, his son wasn't in the car with him.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Drake's rep for comment.