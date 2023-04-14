Drake Bell 911 Call: Actor Threatened Suicide In Orlando Hotel Room After 'Falling Out' With Estranged Wife, Officer Claims
An officer from the Orlando Police Department reported a concerning incident involving actor Drake Bell in a 911 call placed amid his brief disappearance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The man on the line was trying to get an exact location on Bell's cell phone, explaining "there is a celebrity who had a falling out with his wife."
The officer said they were facing a "possible attempted suicide" and police got involved because Bell, 36, had allegedly texted his family back in California that he was going to "get drunk and hang himself."
They were told he was staying at a hotel somewhere in the city.
An alert went out for the disgraced Nickelodeon star on Thursday alongside a photo of Bell wearing a black shirt, baseball cap, and matching wide-rimmed glasses.
"He should be traveling in a 2022 gray BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 PM. He is considered missing and endangered," the notice read.
Bell had previously been spotted in public on Tuesday during a trip to SeaWorld in Orlando with his son. A fan said he was "nice and soft-spoken, but seemed fine."
Within a matter of hours, the former Amanda Show star was found safe and sound.
"You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this?" he tweeted with a laughing emoji.
In January, it was revealed the couple had separated and were headed for divorce.
Bell and his wife, Janet Von Schemling, started dating in 2013 and married in 2018. An insider told Page Six she "had enough" and was getting support from family post-split as Bell entered treatment.
The former Drake & Josh star's troubles have continued to make headlines in recent years.
Bell was sentenced to two years' probation and 200 hours of community service in July 2021 after pleading guilty to child endangerment charges relating to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Ohio when she was 15.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.