Drake Bell 'Missing & Endangered': Police Ask For Tips On Troubled Nickelodeon Star, 36, Last Seen Driving His BMW
TV star Drake Bell is considered "missing and endangered," according to a shocking new report from Daytona Beach police.
RadarOnline.com has learned the troubled Nickelodeon alum, who starred on Drake & Josh and The Amanda Show, was last seen near Mainland High School just before 9 PM on April 12. He was driving in a 2022 gray BMW, the Facebook post stated.
Those with any information have been asked to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207.
A follow-up post from the verified account addressed theories it was a hoax, reading, "For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department."
As we previously learned, the 36-year-old just completed his probation over an attempted child endangerment case, to which he pled guilty.
Bell had been sentenced to two years of probation in 2021 for charges involving the endangerment of a child in Ohio. An investigation determined a 15-year-old girl and Bell had a relationship for years prior and that she attended his concert in December 2017.
The A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner! live-action star entered treatment in January 2022, weeks after he also sparked concern by appearing to be huffing on a balloon in the front seat of his parked car in Los Angeles while his son was in the backseat.
It was reported around that time that Bell and his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, were headed toward divorce. "They had some incredible beautiful times before. He needs to focus on being healthy, and they'll be great co-parents in the future," a source told Page Six.
Back in 2015, Bell made headlines for a DUI arrest, which had his bail set at $20,000. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor and completed a four-day jail stint.
Fans have since sent well-wishes to his social media page amid the news that he is missing. "Come home bro we love you," one social media user wrote on his pinned post sitting at the very top of his page. "You can get through whatever it is."
"You are so loved and admired. Whatever you’re going through now will pass," a second wrote. "Promise. Reach out to anyone, a stranger."