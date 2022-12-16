Drake Bell Appears To Be Huffing Balloons With His Child In Car While On Probation For Child Endangerment
Drake Bell has reemerged while on probation for child endangerment. The Disgraced Nickelodeon star, 36, was spotted huffing on balloons with his son in the car while parked outside his Los Angeles home last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bell — known for his roles on Drake & Josh, The Amanda Show, and others — could be seen deflating and inflating balloons from the driver's seat of his vehicle on Thursday with his child strapped in a car seat in the back.
Photos show the child actor playing with the radio while placing his lips around a pink balloon outside of his home. According to Daily Mail, he continued to suck on the balloon for 30 minutes without moving his car.
On Friday, he was later spotted doing the same thing with a blue balloon without his kid. In a video, Bell was caught taking small sucks of the inflated balloon with breaks in between after leaving a local vape shop with a black bag in his hand.
He then drove his car to a different parking lot and spent about 15 minutes deflating the blue balloon with his mouth.
It's unclear if any substance were in the balloons other than air.
Bell ended his bizarre errand run by stopping at a local Del Taco and hitting up the drive-thru before returning home.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to his attorney for clarification as to what, if anything, was in the balloons.
The actor has laid low in the past year after pleading guilty to a felony charge of attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles in July 2021. Bell is currently serving two years of probation.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bell's victim was just a teenager when he "recklessly" attempted to "create a substantial risk to" her safety at one of his 2017 concerts.
"He was calculating. He preyed on me and sexually abused me," the girl said, claiming he sent her photos of his genitalia. "He is a monster and a danger to children."
While a rep from the Cuyahoga County District Attorney's Office told RadarOnline.com that the musician had sent the girl "inappropriate social media messages," Drake insisted none of them were of sexual images.
"This individual continued to come to shows and pay for meet and greets, all while I was unaware that this was the same person I was communicating with online," Drake told his fans after pleading guilty. "That's what I plead guilty to. It was reckless and irresponsible text messages. I want to make clear that there were no sexual images, nothing physical between me and this individual...this is strictly over text messages."
Besides two years probation, Bell was also ordered to 200 hours of community service — and, of course, permanent Daddy duty.