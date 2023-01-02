Drake Bell Enters Rehab Days After Being Spotted Huffing Balloons With Young Son Nearby, Wife Janet Von Schmeling Filing For Divorce
Troubled ex-child star Drake Bell’s wife Janet Von Schmeling has left him and will be filing for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An insider revealed that Bell will be checking into a rehab center days after being caught huffing balloons in a car — with this young son in the backseat.
A source told Page Six that Von Schmeling had “enough” of her husband’s antics. The actress has moved back to Florida where she has a family.
“They had some incredible beautiful times before. He needs to focus on being healthy and they’ll be great co-parents in the future,” a source told Page Six.
“It’s a bad moment in time for Drake. But he is a great dad when he is healthy and sober,” the source added.
The move comes after Daily Mail posted photos of Bell parked in Los Angeles while sucking on a balloon. His young son was in the backseat while the actor was inhaling.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in 2021, Bell was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service. The actor had been accused of attempted child endangerment and disseminating matters harmful to juveniles stemming from a 2017 incident.
In court documents, prosecutors accused the ex-child star of meeting a minor online. The two talked and she attended one of his shows. Police claimed Bell had sent “inappropriate” messages to the girl.
The actor has a long history of problems. In 2014, he filed for bankruptcy where he claimed to owe $581k to creditors. He listed his assets as a $1.5 million home but he owed $1.59 million on the property. At the time, he said he was only pulling in around $2,820 a month.
The following year, he faced driving under the influence charges and his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt accused him of being abusive during their relationship in a 2020 interview.
An attorney for Bell did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment. RadarOnline.com attempted to reach the lawyer for comment on the balloon photos but did not hear back.