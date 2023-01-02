Drake Bell Enters Rehab Days After Being Spotted Huffing Balloons With Young Son Nearby, Wife Janet Von Schmeling Filing For Divorce

The actor has a long history of problems. In 2014, he filed for bankruptcy where he claimed to owe $581k to creditors. He listed his assets as a $1.5 million home but he owed $1.59 million on the property. At the time, he said he was only pulling in around $2,820 a month.

The following year, he faced driving under the influence charges and his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt accused him of being abusive during their relationship in a 2020 interview.

An attorney for Bell did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment. RadarOnline.com attempted to reach the lawyer for comment on the balloon photos but did not hear back.