University Of Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger 'Never Slept' & 'Was Always Doing Something At Night' Before Quadruple Killing
The neighbor of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November revealed the suspect “never slept” and was “always doing something” at night, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was apprehended in Pennsylvania on Friday morning in connection to the November 13 murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Although little is currently known about the quadruple murder suspect, Kohberger’s downstairs neighbor in Pullman, Washington recently revealed Kohberger was a “very late-night person” who was regularly doing things as late as 12 AM and 1 AM in the morning.
"He’s normally a very late-night person, going to the bathroom and vacuuming at 1 or 12 in the morning,” the neighbor told the New York Post on Sunday. “I have kids, so sometimes I thought of speaking to him or complaining, but never did.”
“It seemed like he never slept because he was always doing something all night,” she added.
The neighbor also revealed she and her husband were in “complete shock” when Kohberger was named the main suspect in the quadruple murder case, and she didn’t believe the 28-year-old Washington State University PhD student was strong enough to commit such a brutal crime.
“I don’t know how he could’ve killed people because he doesn’t look that tough,” she explained. “We are all PhD students here so it takes a lot of hard work and smarts to get to this point. You don’t think someone like that could do something like this.”
Kohberger reportedly moved into the Pullman apartment complex in August one month before he began his criminology PhD in September. The complex was mostly made up of WSU student housing, and many PhD students lived there with their families.
“At first he moved in by himself and we thought his family would come later, but he lived there alone,” the neighbor recalled. Other residents indicated the accused quadruple murderer kept a low profile and was rarely seen.
“I’d see him go check his mail, that was it. Other than that, I’ve only seen him like twice the whole time, and I’ve lived here since July 2021,” said another neighbor who lives in an adjacent building to Kohberger’s apartment.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 28-year-old was apprehended and taken into custody by Pennsylvania police and the FBI around 3 AM Friday morning at his parents’ Albrightsville home.
He has since been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection to the November 13 deaths of Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin, and will remain in Monroe County Jail until his extradition hearing on Tuesday, January 3.