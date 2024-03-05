Drake Bell Revealed to Be Ex-Nickelodeon Star Allegedly Sexually Abused by Brian Peck at 15
Former child star Drake Bell is ready to share his story with the world, breaking his silence about the alleged sexual abuse he endured as a 15-year-old child star in a new special.
Bell will speak out about his experience in the upcoming Investigation Discovery series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, identifying ex-actor Brian Peck as his alleged abuser, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking revelation comes years after Peck was convicted of sexually abusing an unknown Nickelodeon child star.
Peck was a dialogue coach who worked on Nickelodeon's All That and The Amanda Show. Bell appeared on the former from 1999 to 2002 before landing his own series, Drake & Josh.
Peck was accused of molesting a child in 2003 and was subsequently found guilty of a lewd act against a child and oral copulation of a person under 16 after originally being charged with 11 counts of sexual abuse.
He pleaded no contest to the two counts the court found him guilty of.
As we previously reported, the dialogue coach had been working with the victim at his home when the offenses happened and was only arrested after the child's parents reported him to police.
Peck spent 16 months behind bars and was forced to register as a sex offender in 2004.
Quiet on Set, produced by Maxine Productions and Sony Pictures Television, uncovers the toxic culture behind some of the most iconic kids series of the late 1990s and early 2000s and features brand-new interviews with former child stars and crew members from shows created by Dan Schneider. Many of whom will be speaking publicly for the first time on the matter.
Business Insider notably published an investigation into Schneider's TV empire back in 2022, which brought forth allegations that he allegedly fostered an uncomfortable and bizarre environment on-set.
Russell Hicks, Nickelodeon's former president of content and production, said at the time that Schneider's work was "carefully scrutinized and approved."
A spokesperson for the television producer has since noted in a statement to Deadline following the release of the Quiet on Set trailer that he very much "cared about the kids on his shows."
While addressing the pressures that child stars face, the spox added, "That is why there are many levels of standards, executives, lawyers, teachers and parents everywhere, all the time, on every set, every day. However, it is still a hard place to be a kid and nobody knew that better than Dan."