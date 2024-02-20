'It's Awful': 'Boy Meets World' Stars Rider Strong and Willie Friedle Regret Supporting Convicted Abuser Brian Peck
Boy Meets World actors Rider Strong and Will Friedle spoke about their memories with guest star Brian Peck before and after he became a convicted sexual abuser, revealing it's tough to reflect on the bond they shared knowing what they do now.
They addressed the topic of Peck on Monday's episode of their Pod Meets World podcast. Joined by their costar Danielle Fishel, the trio revealed they were contacted for comment on Investigation Discovery's Quiet on Set docuseries.
Peck appeared on two episodes in season 5 and is among those featured in the upcoming series after being found guilty of sexually abusing an unknown Nickelodeon child actor, for which he spent 16 months behind bars.
Friedle, for his part, said they hit it off right away and Peck "ingratiated himself into my life," RadarOnline.com has learned.
At the time, he said there were no red flags. "This was the type of thing where the person he presented was this great, funny guy who was really good at his job, and you wanted to hang out with … I saw him every day, hung out with him every day," explained the star, who portrayed Eric Matthews on the ABC sitcom that aired from 1993 to 2000.
Strong, known for his role as Shawn Hunter, said he also spent a lot of time with Peck outside of work despite their 20-year age gap.
As for the actress who played Topanga Lawrence, Fischel said she didn't get as close to him, but that Peck's sexuality may have played a factor in her costars not keeping their distance.
"The other adults on set, who maybe could have or should have said, 'Why are you guys going to lunch with this guy?' [or] 'Why is this guy going to Rider's house for a party?'" she explained.
"There was probably a part of them that didn't say it because they were afraid it was going to be taken as homophobia, instead of, 'This is a boundary, gay or not. This is a boundary about adults and kids.'"
Friedle said he got a tearful call from Peck when he was accused in 2003, "instantly spinning it to where it wasn't his fault, it was clearly the fault of his victim." He and Strong did not yet know the details and found themselves supporting Peck during the case.
"We're sitting in that courtroom on the wrong side of everything," Friedle said, noting that he and his costar had written letters to the judge.
He now hasn't spoken to Peck in nearly two decades and Strong last crossed paths with him at a party seven years ago.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Getting taken in by somebody who's a good actor and a manipulator, I could chalk that up to being young and that's the way it is," Friedle said. "It's awful. I'm going to use that for my growth as a human being, but when there's an actual victim involved and now I'm on the abuser's side, that's the thing I can't get over and haven't been able to get over."
The former costars decided to discuss the subject in hopes of helping at least one person who is being manipulated or groomed to speak out against it.