'It's Awful': 'Boy Meets World' Stars Rider Strong and Willie Friedle Regret Supporting Convicted Abuser Brian Peck

Peck appeared on two episodes in season 5 and is among those featured in the upcoming series after being found guilty of sexually abusing an unknown Nickelodeon child actor, for which he spent 16 months behind bars.

Friedle, for his part, said they hit it off right away and Peck "ingratiated himself into my life," RadarOnline.com has learned.

At the time, he said there were no red flags. "This was the type of thing where the person he presented was this great, funny guy who was really good at his job, and you wanted to hang out with … I saw him every day, hung out with him every day," explained the star, who portrayed Eric Matthews on the ABC sitcom that aired from 1993 to 2000.

Strong, known for his role as Shawn Hunter, said he also spent a lot of time with Peck outside of work despite their 20-year age gap.