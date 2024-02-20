Your tip
Powerball Winner Edwin Castro Splurges on Mystery Date at $400 Per Person Sushi Hotspot in L.A.

Powerball winner Edwin Castro was spotted out and about with a mystery woman in LA.

Feb. 19 2024, Published 7:48 p.m. ET

Powerball winner Edwin Castro was spotted taking a mystery woman out in a posh area of Los Angeles on Saturday in his green $90,000 vintage Porsche, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Castro and the woman were seen at Sushi Park, a celebrity hotspot where dinner averages $400 per person.

Castro was spotted with a mystery woman on Saturday at an upscale LA sushi restaurant.

Castro cleaned up nicely in dark denim, leather dress shoes, and a button-down shirt. He puffed on a vape while walking alongside the blonde, who wore a black blazer draped over her shoulders, a matching satin black dress, and green stilettos.

After they dined at the upscale sushi restaurant, the pair drove away in Castro's Porsche.

Castro and the mystery woman were seen in his green Porsche.

After Castro hit the jackpot, he opted for a lump sum payment of $997.6 million, effectively changing his and his family's lives forever.

Shortly after he came forward as the Powerball winner, Castro was accused of stealing the winning lotto ticket — and was sued by 43-year-old Jose Rivera, who claimed he purchased the ticket.

Castro has kept a low profile since winning the $997.6 million lump sum.

Rivera alleged he bought the winning ticket on November 8 at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, California; however, he said a man named "Reggie" Romero stole the ticket the same day.

Rivera further claimed Romero lost the ticket and then attempted to blackmail him, offering to split the winnings if they found it. Rivera insisted he reported the alleged theft to police and the California Lottery Commission in defiance of the alleged blackmail attempt.

Following an investigation into Rivera's claims, it was determined that Castro was the sole and rightful owner of the winning ticket. The California Lottery also denied Rivera's accusations.

The California Lottery "has the utmost confidence in its... vetting process for big winners," said representative Carolyn Becker of the investigation's findings.

Castro was accused of stealing the winning lotto ticket, however, the California Lottery denied the accuser's claims.

Since claiming his winnings, Castro has splurged on several purchases, including buying a $4 million home for his parents, but has largely remained out of the spotlight.

"As much as I am shocked and ecstatic to have won the Powerball drawing, the real winner is the California public school system. The mission of the California Lottery, which is to provide supplemental funding for California public education – both public schools and colleges – makes this a huge win for the state," Castro said after he won.

"As someone who received the rewards of being educated in the California public education system, it’s gratifying to hear that, as a result of my win, the California school system greatly benefits as well."

