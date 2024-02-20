'General Hospital' Actor Steve Burton's Ex-Wife Welcomes Love Child Weeks After Finalizing Divorce With Soap Star
Steve Burton's recently coined ex-wife, Sheree Gustin, has given birth to a daughter weeks after finalizing their divorce. Gustin — who was married to the General Hospital star for over 20 years until December — welcomed Addy Jay last Friday; however, the dad's identity remains a mystery, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The nutritionist and fitness coach revealed her family's newest addition on her Instagram Story over the weekend. She also included the baby's birth weight and gave a glimpse of her possible baby daddy.
Sharing three photos of Addy, the new mom beamed as she showcased her youngest daughter.
Gustin's bundle of joy comes less than two months after she finalized the end of her 23-year marriage to Burton following her shock pregnancy. The soap actor shares two minor kids with his ex, and he's paying her a hefty chunk of child support for Jack, 17, and Brooklyn, 9.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the judge signed off on the divorce settlement two days after Christmas, with the former pair agreeing to joint legal and physical custody of the kids. They also have an adult daughter named Makena, 19.
The pair had been fighting ever since Burton — who also starred in Days of Our Lives — filed for divorce in July 2022. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and revealed they did not sign a prenuptial agreement.
The television actor later addressed the mystery pregnancy, which, at the time, marked baby #4 for Gustin. Addy is her fifth child.
"I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine," Burton told his fans via social media.
"We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids," he added. "We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve."
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Burton's ex demanded he pay her spousal support while he desperately tried to avoid it. The judge sided with Gustin, awarding her a whopping $12,500 monthly until their 17-year-old becomes an adult.
Per the settlement, Burton's child support payments are outlined as $10k for Brooklyn and $2,500 for Jack — but come March 2024, the soap stud will no longer be on the hook for the latter amount because his son turns 18.
Burton and Gustin married in 1999.