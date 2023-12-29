'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Settles Divorce, Agrees to Pay Ex-Wife $12,500 in Monthly Child Support
Getting divorced is expensive, at least in Steve Burton's case. The General Hospital actor's divorce from Sheree Gustin has been finalized, and he'll be forking over hefty support payments each month, just like she wanted, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The judge signed off on the exes' settlement on Wednesday after Burton and his now-former wife agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children, Jack, 17, and Brooklyn, 9.
The soap star filed to end his 23 years of marriage in July 2022 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Sheree demanded Burton pay her spousal support while he desperately tried to avoid it. However, we can reveal she won the battle, well, sort of.
While she agreed to waive any rights to spousal support per the settlement, Burton will fork over $50,000 to his ex — but in $ 2,500-monthly installments, reported TMZ. That's not all.
Sheree scored on child support, with Burton agreeing to pay her a whopping $12,500 per month. That will all change once their 17-year-old becomes an adult.
According to the settlement, Burton's child support payments are laid out as $10k for Brooklyn and $2,500 for Jack — but come March 2024, the television stud will no longer be on the hook for the latter amount because his son turns 18.
The General Hospital star and Sheree's separation has been messy.
Burton filed for divorce while Sheree was pregnant with her fourth child after he discovered that the baby wasn't his.
"I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine," Burton told his fans via social media. "We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids," he added. "We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve."
Burton and Sheree married in 1999. The soap star listed their date of separation as March 1, 2022, meaning their divorce battle has been ongoing for close to two years.
The exes share three kids: Jack, Brooklyn, and their oldest child, Makena, who is already an adult.