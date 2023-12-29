Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Steve Burton

'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Settles Divorce, Agrees to Pay Ex-Wife $12,500 in Monthly Child Support

steve burton wife pp
Source: MEGA

Steve Burton's divorce from Sheree Gustin has been finalized.

By:

Dec. 28 2023, Published 10:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Getting divorced is expensive, at least in Steve Burton's case. The General Hospital actor's divorce from Sheree Gustin has been finalized, and he'll be forking over hefty support payments each month, just like she wanted, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The judge signed off on the exes' settlement on Wednesday after Burton and his now-former wife agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children, Jack, 17, and Brooklyn, 9.

Article continues below advertisement
general hospital alum steve burton separates pregnant wife jpg
Source: MEGA

The exes finally came to an agreement regarding their divorce settlement.

The soap star filed to end his 23 years of marriage in July 2022 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Sheree demanded Burton pay her spousal support while he desperately tried to avoid it. However, we can reveal she won the battle, well, sort of.

Article continues below advertisement
general hospital steve burton settles divorce sheree child support details
Source: @1STEVEBURTON/INSTAGRAM

Burton filed for divorce in 2022 after revealing his wife was pregnant and the baby wasn't his.

While she agreed to waive any rights to spousal support per the settlement, Burton will fork over $50,000 to his ex — but in $ 2,500-monthly installments, reported TMZ. That's not all.

Sheree scored on child support, with Burton agreeing to pay her a whopping $12,500 per month. That will all change once their 17-year-old becomes an adult.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the settlement, Burton's child support payments are laid out as $10k for Brooklyn and $2,500 for Jack — but come March 2024, the television stud will no longer be on the hook for the latter amount because his son turns 18.

The General Hospital star and Sheree's separation has been messy.

MORE ON:
Steve Burton
general hospital steve burton settles divorce sheree child support details
Source: MEGA

He's agreed to pay $12,500 per month in child support — until his minor children turn 18.

Article continues below advertisement

Burton filed for divorce while Sheree was pregnant with her fourth child after he discovered that the baby wasn't his.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine," Burton told his fans via social media. "We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids," he added. "We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve."

Article continues below advertisement
steve burton his ex sheree gustin
Source: @1shereeburton/Instagram

The two married in 1999 and listed the date of their separation as March 1, 2022.

Burton and Sheree married in 1999. The soap star listed their date of separation as March 1, 2022, meaning their divorce battle has been ongoing for close to two years.

The exes share three kids: Jack, Brooklyn, and their oldest child, Makena, who is already an adult.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.