'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Settles Divorce, Agrees to Pay Ex-Wife $12,500 in Monthly Child Support

Getting divorced is expensive, at least in Steve Burton's case. The General Hospital actor's divorce from Sheree Gustin has been finalized, and he'll be forking over hefty support payments each month, just like she wanted, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The judge signed off on the exes' settlement on Wednesday after Burton and his now-former wife agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children, Jack, 17, and Brooklyn, 9.