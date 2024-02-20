Gymnast Mary Lou Retton Sparks Fresh Backlash by Wedding Dress Shopping With Daughter After GoFundMe Drama
Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton celebrated a milestone in her daughter's life weeks after facing backlash over receiving financial donations to cover medical bills.
The retired athlete announced her second-oldest child, McKenna, picked out a wedding gown ahead of her nuptials. "She said yes to the dress," Mary Lou captioned her latest Instagram post.
McKenna, who followed her mom's footsteps while attending Louisiana State University, got engaged to boyfriend, Braden Doughty, just last month.
While many of Mary Lou's followers congratulated McKenna, it was noted in the comments that she was the same daughter who launched her mother's crowd-funding page. Mary Lou is also mom to daughters Shayla, Skyla, and Emma.
It led to more criticism from those who questioned where the heaps of cash were going weeks after Mary Lou was released from the hospital following a rare form of pneumonia.
"She is not able to breathe on her own. She's been in the ICU," McKenna had shared in a Spotfund account launched on her family's behalf in October. "Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she [is] not insured."
"We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill. ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom."
The fundraiser has garnered nearly $500k in donations and many fans have continued to seek answers while she fully recovers from her health battle.
Mary Lou has the support of many after she became the first American woman to win a gold medal in gymnastics at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The five-time Olympic medalist later became a board member for USA Gymnastics.
After her health scare, Mary Lou has promised to share more details when she improves and the time is right.
"And is the [GoFundMe] paying for the dress and the wedding? How much did the dress cost???" one social media user asked in her latest post.
A second added, "I wish only health and happiness for Mary Lou and her family. But the question about the GoFundMe page is valid."
When formerly questioned why she did not have health insurance coverage, Retton told NBC, "When Covid hit and after my divorce (in 2018), and all my pre-existing (conditions) — I've had over 30 operations of orthopedic stuff — I couldn't afford it."