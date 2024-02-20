Gymnast Mary Lou Retton Sparks Fresh Backlash by Wedding Dress Shopping With Daughter After GoFundMe Drama

"She is not able to breathe on her own. She's been in the ICU," McKenna had shared in a Spotfund account launched on her family's behalf in October. "Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she [is] not insured."

"We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill. ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom."

The fundraiser has garnered nearly $500k in donations and many fans have continued to seek answers while she fully recovers from her health battle.

Mary Lou has the support of many after she became the first American woman to win a gold medal in gymnastics at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The five-time Olympic medalist later became a board member for USA Gymnastics.