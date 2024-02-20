'We're With You': Travis Kelce Addresses Kansas City Shooting After Backlash, Urges Fans to Donate to Parade Victims
Travis Kelce took a moment to address the tragic mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade in a special video ahead of the release of Wednesday's pre-recorded episode of his podcast, New Heights, with his brother Jason.
The NFL siblings expressed sympathies and urged listeners to donate to victims, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While New Heights is usually full of fun banter between the brothers, the Kelces addressed the Super Bowl parade shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others, including several minors. The co-hosts urged fans to donate to victims in a TikTok video.
"Before airing our pretaped episode on Wednesday, Jason and Travis wanted the 92%ers and Chiefs Kingdom to hear from them directly after the tragic events at the Chiefs Parade," the teaser's caption read along with a call to action to donate at the link in their bio.
"We have a prerecorded episode for you guys coming up on Wednesday, but, um, after the tragic events at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City... um... it didn't feel right without you guys hearing from us first," Travis told fans.
"We just wanted to say our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs Kingdom, and really all of Kansas City that was really there on a day that tried to celebrate the community," Jason added.
- Kylie Jenner's Cosmetic Products Getting Tossed In Trash After 8 Die In Stampede At Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival
- Travis Scott Sued By Injured Astroworld Fan Over 'Preventable Tragedy' That Killed 8 Attendees
- Travis Kelce Donated $100,000 to Kansas City Victims GoFundMe Following Backlash He Faced for Going to Dinner Hours After Shooting
"And it's unfortunate and deeply tragic, the events that occurred... um.. so we also want to thank the local law enforcement that sprang into action, the first responders on scene and anybody that's been willing to help those affected by this tragedy," the Philadelphia Eagles player said.
Travis noted that there would be a link in the TikTok account's bio for fans to donate to the Chiefs Emergency Response fund.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"You donation goes to supporting victims and their families, violence prevention, mental health services and the first responders," Travis explained.
Jason went on to highlight the community that's been built as a result of their podcast and revealed plans were in the works to further support shooting victims.
"One of the things that's evident is how much Kansas City is coming together and rallying around the people that have been affected by this," Jason added. "And one of the beautiful things that we have in doing this podcast is a wonderful community out there, the 92 percenters and everyone who watches this show."
"We're still figuring out a way for us to be involved," Jason said. "Obviously you can donate to these links right now, but we plan on doing something in the future. We're trying to get that situated right now, have some ideas, but make sure you're following and we'll be telling you guys ways to get involved."
Travis concluded the solemn message by thanking podcast listeners and Chiefs fans.
"Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom... we love you guys, we're with you guys, and we'll see you guys soon."